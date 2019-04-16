Catholic World News

Vatican plans ‘green’ theme for horticultural exhibition in Beijing

April 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced plans to take part in the International Horticultural Exhibition, which will be held in Beijing from April 28 to October 7. The Vatican exhibition, organized by the Pontifical Council for Culture, will be devoted to the theme: “Live Green. Live Better.”

