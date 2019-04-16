Catholic World News

First 2 bishops chosen after the China-Holy See agreement

April 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Both had already been chosen by the Holy See years before,” according to the report. “Both elections took place in a hotel, under the full control of the local civil authorities, with a single candidate imposed.”

