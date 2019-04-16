Catholic World News

Pope Francis visits Pope Emeritus Benedict

April 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “This afternoon, at the beginning of Holy Week, Pope Francis went to Mater Ecclesiae Monastery to offer Benedict XVI his best wishes for Easter,” the interim director of the Holy See Press Office said on April 15. “The visit also offered the Pope the opportunity to extend his birthday wishes, with particular affection, to the Pope Emeritus, who turns 92 tomorrow.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!