Popes Benedict, Francis are united in urging prayer, penance in response to abuse crisis, Vatican spokesman says

April 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, said that the call to prayer and penance forms “a common thread that unites the Pope and the Pope Emeritus in the fight against this scourge.” Tornielli cited three documents: Pope Benedict’s 2010 Pastoral Letter to the Catholics of Ireland, Pope Francis’s May 2018 Letter to the People of God in Chile (which the Vatican has published only in Spanish), and Pope Francis’s August 2018 Letter to the People of God.

