Notre Dame fire: Holy See expresses shock and sadness

April 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy See has heard with shock and sadness the news of the terrible fire that devastated the Cathedral of Notre Dame, symbol of Christianity in France and in the world,” the interim director of the Vatican Press Office said in a statement. “We express our closeness to French Catholics and the people of Paris. We assure our prayers for the firemen and all those who are doing everything possible to deal with this dramatic situation.”

