Have clear goals, spread joy, and show solidarity, Pope tells amateur soccer players

April 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On April 15, Pope Francis addressed representatives of Italy’s National Amateur League (Lega Nazionale Dilettanti) on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of its founding.

