Catholic World News

Major fire rips Notre Dame in Paris

April 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The renowned cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris has been devastated by fire. The blaze, which was spotted in the afternoon of April 15, raged through the building, and both the spire and the roof collapsed. Workers raced to save precious artworks and relics from the interior of the building. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!