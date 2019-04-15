Catholic World News

Pray the Rosary, heed new apostolic exhortation, Pope tells youth

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During the Pope’s April 14 Sunday Angelus address, each of the young people in St. Peter’s Square was given a Rosary, according to the report.

