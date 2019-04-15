Catholic World News

Papal donation of 100,000 euros benefits Iranian flood victims

April 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Iran floods have affected 1,900 towns and caused $2.2 billion in damage. 100,000 euros is equivalent to approximately $113,000.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!