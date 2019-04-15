Catholic World News

Pope Francis praises unpaid organ donation

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an April 13 address to the Italian Association for Organ, Tissue and Cell Donation (Italian-language link), Pope Francis warned against “any form of commodification of the body” and praised the “offering of a part of one’s own body, without risk or disproportionate consequences, in donation by the living, and of all organs after death.”

