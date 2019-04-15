Catholic World News

Look to St. Aloysius Gonzaga as a model, Pope tells Roman high school students

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On April 13, Pope Francis received students of Visconti High School (Italian-language link), which was founded in 1583. St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Father Matteo Ricci, and Venerable Pius XII are among its alumni.

