In Palm Sunday homily, Pope contrasts triumphalism of Satan, humble silence of Christ

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday Mass (video, booklet) in St. Peter’s Square. Since 1986, Palm Sunday has also been the day on which dioceses have commemorated World Youth Day; this year’s theme is “I am the servant of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word” (Lk. 1:38).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

