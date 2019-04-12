Catholic World News

Leader of US bishops set for Rome trip to discuss bishops’ accountability

April 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: At the Vatican’s request, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops tabled key votes on the response to the abuse crisis.

