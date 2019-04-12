Catholic World News

Scientific photos of Shroud of Turin published

April 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The late Vernon Miller of the Brooks Institute of Photography took the photographs in 1978.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!