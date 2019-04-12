Catholic World News

As Venezuela refugee crisis builds, Church struggles to carry out Pope’s call

April 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The flow of refugees has overwhelmed efforts to meet Pope Francis’ call to provide ‘hospitality and acceptance’ for immigrants on his native continent,” according to the report.

