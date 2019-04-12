Catholic World News

In US, number of priests, religious peaked in 1969

April 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: From the magazine’s “110 years of statistics”: in 1969, “the US pastoral workforce peaks at 238,542, including 37,454 diocesan priests, 22,166 religious priests, 11,755 religious brothers and 167,167 women religious.” By 2015, the number had plummeted to “108,406, including 25,868 diocesan priests, 11,710 religious priests, 4,200 religious brothers and 45,605 women religious.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!