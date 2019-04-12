Catholic World News

USCCB, CRS: urge members of Congress to support foreign aid to Central America

April 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An excerpt from the suggested message to members of Congress: “As negotiations begin for FY20, I urge you to oppose any cuts to international assistance and to ensure the highest levels possible are provided for poverty-reducing accounts that address the root causes of migration and support migrants, refugees, internally displaced persons, and asylum seekers overseas.”

