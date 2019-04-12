Catholic World News

Caritas official praises Algerian demonstrators

April 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Mass protests led to the President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation on April 2 after 20 years in power. Caritas is the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies.

