Nicaraguan bishop to leave country after death threats

April 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Silvio Baez Ortega, an auxiliary of the Managua archdiocese, will leave Nicaragua after Easter, after receiving death threats. The bishop revealed that Pope Francis has asked him to come to Rome, as violence escalates in Nicaragua and critics of President Daniel Ortega flee. Bishop Baez, who has spoken out against the Ortega regime, has been warned by US diplomats that he is targeted for assassination.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

