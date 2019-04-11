Catholic World News

Pope condemns human trafficking, ‘all forms of contempt’ against other humans

April 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on April 11 to participants in an international conference on human trafficking, Pope Francis said that the crime is “an unjustifiable violation of the freedom and dignity of the victims,” and therefore rightly classified as a “crime against humanity.” He said that the same condemnation could be applied to “all forms of contempt for the freedom and dignity of any human being, compatriots or foreigners.”

