Karnataka Catholics accuse bishop of selling prime Church land, misusing income

April 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “If the nuncio fails to act as per canon law, we will be forced to take recourse in Indian law to bring the accused to justice,” said one layman in the southwestern Indian state (map). According to the report, the allegations may be linked to “ethnic factionalism that has been haunting Catholics for more than three decades in Karnataka.”

