Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols sees Church as global ‘network for good’ against human trafficking

April 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Westminster is president of the Santa Marta Group, which fosters cooperation between bishops and law enforcement in combating human trafficking.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!