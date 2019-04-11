Catholic World News

In decision reminiscent of Roe v. Wade, South Korean court overturns pro-life law

April 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a 7-2 decision, the Constitutional Court of Korea ruled that a 1953 law that banned most abortions “limits women’s rights to pursue their own destinies, and violates their rights to health by limiting their access to safe and timely procedures ... Embryos completely depend on the mother’s body for their survival and development, so it cannot be concluded that they are separate, independent living beings entitled to the right to life.”

