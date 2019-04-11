Catholic World News

Faith means overcoming division and envy, Cardinal Ouellet says

April 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marc Ouellet, prefect of the Congregation for Bishops since 2010, has written a new book, “The Gift of Communion.”

