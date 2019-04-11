Catholic World News

Beatification cause of French priest slain by Islamists is ‘priority’ for Pope Francis, Vatican cardinal says

April 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, made his remarks as the diocesan phase of Father Jacques Hamel’s beatification cause concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

