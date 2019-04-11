Catholic World News

Pope Emeritus Benedict breaks silence, writes article on sex-abuse scandal

April 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In the first part, I aim to present briefly the wider social context of the question, without which the problem cannot be understood,” Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI writes. “I try to show that in the 1960s an egregious event occurred, on a scale unprecedented in history ... In the second part, I aim to point out the effects of this situation on the formation of priests and on the lives of priests. Finally, in the third part, I would like to develop some perspectives for a proper response on the part of the Church.”

