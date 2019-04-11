Catholic World News

USCCB migration chairman endorses legislation that would give permanent legal protection to Dreamers, TPS holders

April 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration has endorsed the Dream Act of 2019, sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and a separate bill sponsored by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). TPS (temporary protected status) allows migrants from some countries to live and work in the US.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!