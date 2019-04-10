Catholic World News

Wheeling diocese responds to attorney general’s lawsuit on abuse

April 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia, responding to a lawsuit brought by the state’s attorney general, has insisted that the diocese takes sex-abuse complaints “with utmost seriousness.” A diocesan statement argues that the attorney general’s accusation—that the diocese did not inform families about priests and other church employees charged with abuse—does not “fairly portray its overall contributions.”

