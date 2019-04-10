Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals completes draft of new document on Roman Curia

April 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals has completed the draft of a new apostolic constitution that will define the responsibilities of the Roman Curia. The document, to be entitled Praedicate Evangelium, will now be circulated for comments and suggestions, with copies sent to presidents of episcopal conferences, conferences of religious superiors, synods of the Eastern churches, and other Church leaders.

