Catholic World News

American Nursing Association ponders shift on assisted suicide

April 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Review

CWN Editor's Note: “The ANA historically opposed any nurse participation in assisted suicide,” according to the report; a new draft statement, however, says nurses “should remain non-judgmental when discussing end of life options with patients.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!