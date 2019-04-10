Catholic World News

Couple killed in Rwandan genocide being considered for sainthood

April 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2016, Rwanda’s bishops apologized for the involvement of Christians in the 1994 genocide. The nation of 12.2 million (map) is 50% Protestant, 44% Catholic, and 2% Muslim.

