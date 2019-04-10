Catholic World News

Prelate calls for passage of Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act

April 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (Kansas), chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, issued his statement following an April 9 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

