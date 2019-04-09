Catholic World News

New Vatican norms for Anglican ordinariates

April 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released new norms for the Anglican ordinariates. The new norms flesh out the details of the arrangements set out by Pope Benedict XVI in Anglicanorum Coetibus, providing for Anglicans who wish to enter into full communion with the Catholic Church.

