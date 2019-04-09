Catholic World News

Former sostituto suggests fines for Vatican leaks

April 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Insider

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Becciu has suggested financial penalties for those who violate the secrecy of Vatican communications. Cardinal Becciu, who is now prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, previously served as the sostituto, handling most of the paperwork of the Roman Curia. In a new book-length interview, he said that the “Vatileaks” scandals were the “fruit of frustrations, jealousies, revenge and for some also of business aims.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!