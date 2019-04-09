Catholic World News

Buttigieg raps Pence for opposing homosexuality

April 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic presidential candidate, has charged Vice President Mike Pence with hypocrisy because Pence has expressed opposition to homosexual unions. “Your problem is not with me,” Buttigieg said, addressing the vice president; “Your quarrel, sir, is with your Creator.” Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said that his union with a male lover has deepened his Christian faith.

