Catholic World News

140 faith leaders urge Trump, other US leaders to uphold religious liberty

April 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The letter was signed by Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, and Muslim leaders; non-clergy signatories included Catholics from across the political spectrum.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!