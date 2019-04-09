Catholic World News

Bishop accuses Persian Gulf states of seeking control of Central African Republic

April 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “Thousands of mercenaries, most of them foreigners, have invaded the country from the north, aided by the Gulf states and by Chad and with the complicity of other countries, such as Sudan and Niger,” said Bishop Juan José Aguirre Muñoz of Bangassou.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!