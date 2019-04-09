Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin decries proposed funding cutoff for the Northern Triangle

April 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Newark

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration recently announced the cutoff of all direct assistance to El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.

