Catholic World News

Leading Vatican diplomat critiques gender identity, gender ideology

April 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: “To substitute gender identity or expression for biological sex has enormous ramifications,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said in a recent talk. “For that reason, we must, with courtesy and compassion, ask the perhaps uncomfortable questions, because the answers matter.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!