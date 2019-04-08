Catholic World News

Officials protest unscientific treatment at London clinic treated ‘transgender’ children

April 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Five officials have resigned from a gender-reassignment clinic in London, protesting that children are being subjected to life-changing surgery without clear evidence of its long-term effects. The officials said that some children who come to the Gender Identity Development Service clinic are being wrongly diagnosed as “transgender.”

