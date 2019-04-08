Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals holding 29th working session

April 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals is holding its 29th meeting this week, with sessions running from Monday through Wednesday. The Council is working to finalize a draft of a new apostolic constitution defining the responsibilities of the Roman Curia.

