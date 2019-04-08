Catholic World News

Papal abuse commission to continue efforts to protect minors

April 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting in Rome last week, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors revealed plans for following up on the Vatican’s “summit meeting” in February with programs to protect young an vulnerable people. The plans involve listening sessions, conferences, audits, and seminars.

