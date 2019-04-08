Catholic World News

Was accusation against Cardinal Pell borrowed from story on a Philadelphia incident?

April 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An Australian magazine editor has noticed that the testimony leading to the conviction of Cardinal George Pell bears a suspicious resemblance to an account of an incident that had occurred in Philadelphia, and was described in an article that appeared in Rolling Stone before Pell was accused. Keith Windschuttle of Quadrant argues that “two accounts are so close to being identical that the likelihood of the Australian version being original is most implausible.”

