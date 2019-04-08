Catholic World News

Polish primate lashes out after Harry Potter books burned

April 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Radio Poland

CWN Editor's Note: “Books must not be burned but should be read so that one can debate their content in a critical manner,” Archbishop Wojciech Poland of Gniezno said following the burning of Harry Potter books at a parish.

