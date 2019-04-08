Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols laments knife crime, gang culture

April 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The only way of counteracting a gang culture is to create for young people a sense of belonging to something else—something that’s positive, creative and attractive to them,” the archbishop of Westminster said at a rally. “Say your prayers—turn to God, turn to Christ, and let your life grow from that relationship with Jesus rather than from anywhere else.”

