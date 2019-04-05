Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin meets with activists working to decriminalize homosexuality

April 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, met on April 5 with a delegation of people involved in efforts to repeal laws against homosexual activity. Vatican News reports that the cardinal reminded the group of “the the Catholic Church’s position in defense of the dignity of every human person and against every form of violence.” The French homosexual author Frederic Martel has predicted that Pope Francis would use the meeting as the occasion for an important new statement; in fact the Pontiff did not attend the meeting.

