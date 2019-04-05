Catholic World News

Ohio Catholic school challenges local ordinance against gender discrimination

April 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Lyceum, a private Catholic school, has filed suit against the city of South Euclid, Ohio, charging that a new town ordinance barring discrimination on the basis of gender identity violates the school’s religious freedom.

