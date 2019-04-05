Catholic World News

Michigan governor requests $2M to investigate abuse by priests

April 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Detroit Free Press

CWN Editor's Note: “The appropriation will be used to hire investigators and victims’ advocates to continue the detailed investigative work necessary to review and pursue the information we have gathered from all seven Michigan dioceses,” said a spokeswoman for the state attorney general.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!