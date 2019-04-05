Catholic World News

Italian bishops continue joust with government over immigration

April 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Every dead person at sea or in the desert, or because they suffered violence in detention, is an offense against humanity,” said Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, head of the Italian bishops’ conference.

