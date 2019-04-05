Catholic World News

Indonesian bishops’ conference calls on Catholics to be politically active

April 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The political field should be a field of apostolate, in which Catholics, with active and direct political commitment, or as activists in civil society, can contribute by bringing a vision of the common good,” an official of the bishops’ conference said. Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation (261 million), has more Muslims than any other country; the nation is 87% Muslim, 7% Protestant, and 3% Catholic.

